a month ago
BRIEF-China Evergrande announces redemption of senior notes due 2018, 2019, 2020
July 6, 2017 / 12:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Evergrande announces redemption of senior notes due 2018, 2019, 2020

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* Has informed 2018 trustee that all outstanding 2018 notes will be redeemed in full on 5 August 2017

* All outstanding 2018 notes to be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 104.375 pct of principal amount thereof

* 2019 notes to be redeemed in full on redemption date date at a redemption price equal to 100 pct​

* All outstanding 2020 notes will be redeemed in full on redemption date at a redemption price equal to 100 pct of principal amount thereof​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

