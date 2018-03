March 26 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* FY REVENUE ROSE BY 47.1 PERCENT TO RMB311.02 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS RMB24.37 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.09 BILLION

* LOOKS TO MAINTAIN A REASONABLE GROWTH IN SCALE WITH 2018 CONTRACTED SALES TARGET OF RMB550 BILLION

* FY CORE BUSINESS PROFIT RMB40.51 BILLION, UP 94.7 PERCENT