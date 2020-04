April 14 (Reuters) - China Express Airlines Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SEES NET LOSS OF 90.8-115.9 MILLION YUAN ($12.86-16.42 million) IN Q1 VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 85.6 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS THE CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAS CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DROP IN FLIGHTS AND PASSENGERS DURING FEBRUARY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2V7mdzT Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0581 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)