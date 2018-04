April 18 (Reuters) - China Finance Online Co Ltd:

* CHINA FINANCE ONLINE REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CHINA FINANCE ONLINE CO - Q4 REVENUE $13.6 MILLION VERSUS $10.7 MILLION IN Q3

* QTRLY EQUITY BROKERAGE BUSINESS GREW 100.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND 24.0% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER

* FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHINA FINANCE ONLINE WAS $0.37 FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: