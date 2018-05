May 21 (Reuters) - China Finance Online Co Ltd:

* CHINA FINANCE ONLINE REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 53.1 PERCENT TO $13.3 MILLION

* QTRLY FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO WAS $0.23