Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Financial International Investments Ltd:

* CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS -‍BEST JOY ASIA INVESTMENT ENTERED INTO MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT WITH VENDOR​

* CHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS - UNIT INTENDS TO BUY CERTAIN EQUITY INTEREST IN A CO ENGAGED IN TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: