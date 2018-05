May 4 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Friday:

* SAYS FINES CHINA MERCHANTS BANK 65.7 MILLION YUAN ($10.33 million) FOR VIOLATIONS INCLUDING WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS SALES

* SAYS FINES INDUSTRIAL BANK 58.7 MILLION YUAN FOR REGULATORY VIOLATIONS

* SAYS FINES SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK 58.45 MILLION YUAN FOR REGULATORY VIOLATIONS Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3598 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)