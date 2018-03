March 27 (Reuters) - China Financial Services Holdings Ltd :

* FY ‍PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$286.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$330 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND PROPOSED OF HK0.70 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* ‍FY NET INTEREST INCOME AND SERVICE INCOME HK$628.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$588.4 MILLION