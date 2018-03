March 27 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd:

* FY ‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 1,774.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$ 499.7 MILLION ​

* ‍RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.4 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$15,461.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$11,290.5​ MILLION