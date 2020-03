BRIEF-China Foods Posts FY Adjusted EBITDA Of RMB1,544.9 Mln

March 24 (Reuters) - China Foods Ltd:

* IN 2020, CHINA FOODS WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT ITS TOTAL BEVERAGE STRATEGY

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RMB 17,172.0 MILLION VERSUS RMB 15,648.1 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA RMB1,544.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB1,264.2 MILLION

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.044, EQUIVALENT TO HK4.8 CENTS FOR YEAR

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC MAY AFFECT NORMAL SALES OF GROUP IN CERTAIN PARTS OF CHINA TO A CERTAIN EXTENT

* WILL COOPERATE WITH COSTA COFFEE IN 2020 TO LAUNCH HIGH-END READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE

* EXPECTED THAT PRICES OF RAW MATERIALS WILL FLUCTUATE WITHIN NARROW RANGE, & OUR GROSS PROFIT MARGIN WILL REMAIN STABLE