March 15(Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to sign agreements to fully acquire a 51.02 percent-owned Wuhan-based construction firm and a 54.55 percent-owned Hebei-based park construction firm, for 995.6 million yuan and 523.5 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/8sduL6 ; goo.gl/NLhCzp

