Dec 8 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD SETS INVESTMENT LIMIT OF UP TO 35 BILLION YUAN ($5.29 billion) IN 2018 FOR LAND AND RELATED ASSETS ACQUISITIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BNgN0t Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6167 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)