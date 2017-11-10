FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China Fortune Land to issue bonds, units plan property projects, fund
Sections
Featured
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 10, 2017 / 8:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land to issue bonds, units plan property projects, fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 10 billion yuan ($1.51 billion) bonds

* Says unit and partner plan to invest a combined 2.7 billion yuan in property project firm

* Says unit signs agreement to bring in external investment of 1.0 billion yuan for property project

* Says property unit signs agreements to buy 49 percent stake each in two property firms for a combined 1.8 billion yuan

* Says two units plan to invest a combined 2.5 billion yuan to set up property investment fund worth 7.5 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Aq5haH; bit.ly/2ztfwOy; bit.ly/2Ax6pKJ; bit.ly/2hhOLlq; bit.ly/2zwfB1C; bit.ly/2zrP0p1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6422 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.