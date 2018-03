March 26 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS DISPLAY FUND AGREES TO INVEST 9.5 BILLION YUAN ($1.51 billion) IN BLACKCOW FOOD'S DISPLAY PRODUCTION SUBSIDIARY FOR 46.27 PERCENT STAKE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2unoeNf Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2753 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)