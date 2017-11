Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Gas Holdings Ltd:

* Unit ‍China Gas Industrial entered Zhongyuan cooperation agreement with Zhongyuan Kangda ​

* Enters cooperation agreement with department of housing of Anhui province to establish demonstration projects in Anhui province​

* Under Zhongyuan deal, unit to co-invest and establish JV for operation of projects for natural gas, LPG and new energy businesses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: