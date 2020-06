June 23 (Reuters) - China Gem Holdings Ltd:

* ON 16 JUNE, CO GOT A WRIT OF SUMMONS FILED BY LINSHAN LIMITED AGAINST 2 UNITS & CO

* LINSHAN CLAIMS AGAINST UNIT OUTSTANDING SUM OF HK$53.3 MILLION