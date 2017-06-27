BRIEF-China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond

June 27 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* China Gold International Resources announces the issuance of US$500 million corporate bond

* China Gold International Resources -co's unit to issue bonds of $500 million at an issue price of 99.663% bearing interest at rate of 3.25%

* China Gold International - net proceeds of offer will be used for repaying existing indebtedness, working capital and general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: