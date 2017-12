BRIEF-China Gold International Announces Loan Agreement And Deposit Services Agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES LOAN AGREEMENT AND DEPOSIT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH RELATED PARTY

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES- UNDER DEAL, CO, UNITS MAY MAKE WITHDRAWALS, DEPOSITS UP TO DAILY MAXIMUM DEPOSIT BALANCE NOT EXCEEDING RMB 100 MILLION

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES - UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT, CHINA GOLD FINANCE AGREED TO PROVIDE TO CO UNSECURED LOAN IN AMOUNT OF RMB 350 MILLION