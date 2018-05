BRIEF-China Gold International Q1 Revenue Rose 30 Pct To $106.7 Mln

May 15 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 30 PERCENT TO $106.7 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER INCOME TAXES DECREASED TO US$2.0 MILLION FROM US$6.4 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES - Q1 GOLD PRODUCTION FROM CSH MINE INCREASED BY 4% TO 36,042 OUNCES FROM 34,540 OUNCES FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* SEES FY 2018 PROJECTED GOLD PRODUCTION OF 160,000 OUNCES

* SEES FY 2018 PROJECTED COPPER PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 100 MILLION POUNDS