BRIEF-China Gold International Q4 Revenue Rises 42 Pct To $133.3 Mln

March 28 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL REPORTS YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 42 PERCENT TO $133.3 MILLION

* SAYS ‍2018 COPPER PRODUCTION FOR COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 100 MILLION POUNDS.​

* CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP - Q4 ‍GOLD PRODUCTION FROM CSH MINE INCREASED BY 14% TO 59,998 OUNCES FROM 52,828 OUNCES FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* SEES CONSOLIDATED GOLD PRODUCTION FROM ‍CSH AND JIAMA MINE TO BE ABOUT 160,000 OUNCES IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: