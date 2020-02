Feb 28 (Reuters) - China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

* MINE SITES EXPERIENCE LITTLE TO NO IMPACT FROM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS THUS FAR

* JIAMA MINE HAS BEEN OPERATING WITH LITTLE TO NO IMPACT ON ITS PRODUCTION OR OPERATIONS THUS FAR

* CSH MINE HAD LITTLE TO NO IMPACT ON PRODUCTION OR OPERATIONS COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEARS DUE TO COVID-19 THUS FAR