Jan 5 (Reuters) - China Goldjoy Group Ltd:

* CHINA GOLDJOY GROUP LTD - COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN LANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT LIMITED FOR HK$398.3 MILLION

* CHINA GOLDJOY GROUP - GROUP HOLDS IN TOTAL 2.57 LID SHARES UPON COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION, REPRESENTING ABOUT 1.74% OF TOTAL NUMBER OF LID SHARES