Feb 7 (Reuters) - China Goldjoy Group Ltd:

* ENTERS JV AGREEMENT WITH YUNNAN ENERGY, RIGHT DIMENSION AND FOREVER ASSIDUOUS IN RELATION TO FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF JV CO IS HK$2 BILLION ​

* JV TO BE OWNED 40% BY YUNNAN ENERGY INTERNATIONAL, 36% BY COMPANY, 16% BY RIGHT DIMENSION AND 8% BY FOREVER ASSIDUOUS

* JV WILL BE ENGAGED IN INVESTMENT ON PROJECTS IN RELATION TO CLEAN ENERGY, FINANCE AND HEALTH, AMONG OTHER SERVICES