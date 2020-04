BRIEF-China Grand Pharma And Healthcare Enters Licensing Deal

April 13 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERED LICENSING DEAL WITH CLOUDBREAK BIO-PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY (GUANGZHOU) & CLOUDBREAK THERAPEUTICS

* WILL GET EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION & COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHT IN MAINLAND CHINA, HK, MACAU & TAIWAN FOR CBT-001

* UNDER DEAL, TO PAY CLOUDBREAK UPFRONT DEPOSIT & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF NOT MORE THAN RMB74.5 MILLION

* TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ABOUT 6.5% STAKE IN CLOUDBREAK CAYMAN FOR ABOUT US$5.63 MILLION