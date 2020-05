May 4 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERS SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT WITH CDH GENETECH LTD TO FURTHER SUBSCRIBE IN SHARES OF GRAND PHARMA SPHERE

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR SUBSCRIPTION IS $150 MILLION; GROUP TO INVEST $73.5 MILLION

* IN ANY EVENTS, STAKES HELD BY GROUP IN GRAND PHARMA SPHERE WILL REMAIN AT 49% AFTER FURTHER SUBSCRIPTION