March 27 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* PROFIT FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1,150.94 MILLION VERSUS HK$712.67 MILLION (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘ATTRIBUTABLE’)

* BOARD PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.096 PER SHARE.

* REVENUE FOR YEAR HK$6,590.64 MILLION, UP 10.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: