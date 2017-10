Oct 10 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical And Healthcare Holdings Ltd

* Unit, Huang Xiaohua and Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical co entered into beilin acquisition agreement​

* ‍Deal for consideration of RMB131.5 million to be satisfied in cash​

* Unit to acquire 22.8% of share capital in Xian Beilin Pharmaceutical​