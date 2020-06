June 22 (Reuters) - China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd:

* UNIT & CNCB GRAND PHAM HEALTHCARE FUND GP ENTER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT

* FUND INTENDS TO RAISE A TOTAL OF US$200 MILLION

* AGREEMENT FOR INVESTMENT IN CNCB GRAND HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT FUND LP

* PROPOSED CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF GROUP SHALL AMOUNT TO US$50 MILLION