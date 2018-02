Feb 14 (Reuters) - China Green Agriculture Inc:

* CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE REPORTS SECOND FISCAL QUARTER 2018’S FINANCIAL RESULTS, MEETS REVENUE GUIDANCE, BEATS INCOME GUIDANCE, AND RAISES FULL YEAR INCOME GUIDANCE

* SEES Q3 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.20

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $68 MILLION TO $78 MILLION

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $263 MILLION TO $301 MILLION​

* SEES ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 EPS OF $0.60 TO $0.83​

* QTRLY ‍NET SALES OF $63.4 MILLION​

* ‍CONFIRMED REVENUE GUIDANCE, AND RAISED INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: