Sept 21 (Reuters) - China Green (Holdings) Ltd

* Disposal of shares in CGHL

* Unit has disposed sale shares, being a total of 52 million CGHL shares at price between HK$0.19 and HK$0.22 per cghl share

* Disposal of shares for aggregate cash consideration of about hk$10.9 million

* Directors expect to recognise an unaudited gain of approximately HK$385,000 from disposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: