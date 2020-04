April 15 (Reuters) - China Haida Ltd:

* FY TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB51.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB21.5 MILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB207.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB228.9 MILLION

* COVID-19 ADVERSELY AFFECTED PERFORMANCE OF GROUP & SINCE LATE JAN 2020, LITAI STOPPED OPERATIONS DUE TO LOCKDOWN IMPLEMENTED BY PRC GOVERNMENT

* UNIT, JIANGYIN LITAI ORNAMENTAL MATERIALS CO. HAS NOT FULLY RESUMED OPERATIONS & WORK TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: