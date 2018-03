March 28 (Reuters) - China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd :

* FY AUDITED REVENUE INCREASED FROM ABOUT RMB1,127.4 MILLION TO ABOUT RMB1,382.7 MILLION

* FY AUDITED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE INCREASED FROM ABOUT RMB26.8 MILLION TO ABOUT RMB145.1 MILLION