March 27 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd:

* FY ‍REVENUE RMB10.84 BILLION VERSUS RMB10.70 BILLION

* ‍PROPOSED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK13 CENTS FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE​

* NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 OF RMB1,009.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 370.7 MILLION