23 days ago
BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy to terminate placing agreement
July 24, 2017 / 12:47 AM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-China Harmony New Energy to terminate placing agreement

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - China Harmony New Energy Auto Holding Ltd

* Refers to placing agreement pursuant to which co had agreed to place up to 65 million placing shares at HK$3.629 share

* Upon consideration of its current financial resources & capital market condition, co decided to terminate placing

* Pursuant to termination agreement, neither co nor placing agent shall have any continuing liability or obligations

* Applied for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 24 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

