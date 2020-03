March 19 (Reuters) - Link Asia International Co Ltd :

* BRISK SUCCESS TO PURCHASE CERTAIN QUANTITY OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DETECTION KITS FROM CO

* DEAL FOR US$5.5 MILLION

* GRANTED EXCLUSIVE RIGHT IN FIVE EUROPEAN COUNTRIES TO DISTRIBUTE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DETECTION KIT

* GRANTED NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT IN CERTAIN OTHER TO DISTRIBUTE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS DETECTION KIT