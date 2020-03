BRIEF-China Healthcare Enterprise Signs Exclusive Agency Agreement For Coronavirus Detection Kit Related Products

March 17 (Reuters) - Link Asia International Co Ltd :

* CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE GROUP LTD- ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE AGENCY AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI BIOGERM MEDICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY CO

* CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO SELL & DISTRIBUTE CORONAVIRUS DETECTION KIT RELATED PRODUCTS FROM DATE OF AGREEMENT TO 15 JUNE 2020

* CHINA HEALTHCARE ENTERPRISE- CO GETS EXCLUSIVE RIGHT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF KIT IN 5 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES AND NON-EXCLUSIVE RIGHT IN OTHER COUNTRIES