July 24 (Reuters) - China Healthwise Holdings Ltd:

* Announces that during period from 19 July 2017 to 21 July 2017 group acquired an aggregate of 25.2 million CBK shares in open market

* Acquisition for a consideration of about hk$4.8 million

* Upon settlement of acquisition, group will hold about 2.1% issued share capital of CBK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: