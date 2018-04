April 19 (Reuters) - China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :

* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF PLACING OF 1.42 BILLION PLACING SHARES AT PLACING PRICE OF HK$0.11 PER PLACING SHARE

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING AMOUNTED TO HK$150 MILLION

* COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY HK$120 MILLION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING ON MONEY LENDING BUSINESS