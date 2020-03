BRIEF-China Healthwise Holdings Posts April-Dec Loss Attributable HK$124.3 Mln

March 20 (Reuters) - China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :

* APRIL-DEC REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$310 MILLION VERSUS HK$451.6 MILLION FOR FY ENDED MARCH 2019

* GROUP’S OPERATIONS AND REVENUE MAY BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED TO CERTAIN EXTENT DUE TO COVID-19

* APRIL-DEC LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$124.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$95.3 MILLION FOR FY ENDED MARCH 2019

* EXPECTS NUMBER OF TOURISTS TO HONG KONG WILL REBOUNCE AS SOON AS CORONAVIRUS SITUATION BECOMES STABLE

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS STARTED HURTING OBM TOYS BUSINESS IN Q1 2020