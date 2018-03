March 20 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd :

* FY TOTAL INCOME RMB ‍128.1​ BILLION VERSUS RMB95.21 BILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB ‍21,992.6​ MILLION VERSUS RMB19.61 BILLION

* ‍CO PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB1.689 PER 10 SHARES​ FOR FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: