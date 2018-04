April 20 (Reuters) - China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd :

* LAI XIAOMIN RESIGN AS CHAIRMAN

* BOARD BELIEVED THAT LAI XIAOMIN’S RESIGNATION HAS NO IMPACT ON OPERATIONS OF COMPANY

* INTENDS TO NOMINATE WANG ZHANFENG AS CHAIRMAN AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* NOMINATES LI XIN AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

* APPLICATION MADE TO HK STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN CO'S H SHARES FROM 20 APRIL 2018