Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Huirong Financial Holdings Ltd

* Board expects to record an increase in HY revenue by about 11.3% from about RMB120.4 million for six months ended 30 June 2016

* Expects substantial increase in profit attributable by approximately 503.0% to approximately rmb19.9 million for HY

* Expected result due to an increase in amount of interest income generated through Suzhou Qian Dai