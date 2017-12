BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company ‍Provides Update On PRC Bankruptcy Restructuring Proceedings​

Dec 4 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :

* ‍PROVIDES UPDATE ON PRC BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS​

* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT OF CO REGARDING BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING APPLICATIONS FILED AGAINST TWO MAJOR SUBSIDIARIES OF CO​

* ‍NOTIFIED THAT RULINGS WERE MADE BY INTERMEDIATE PEOPLE‘S COURT OF SHENYANG CITY ON 4 DEC WHEREBY APPLICATIONS WERE ACCEPTED BY COURT​

* BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS HAS OFFICIALLY COMMENCED AGAINST THOSE UNITS

* HUISHAN DAIRY (CHINA) & LIAONING HUISHAN DAIRY GROUP(SHENYANG) UNITS AGAINST WHOM BANKRUPTCY RESTRUCTURING APPLICATIONS WERE FILED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: