BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Updates On ‍Writ Of Summons

Dec 22 (Reuters) - China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Ltd :

* CHINA HUISHAN DAIRY-‍WRIT OF SUMMONS ISSUED IN COURT OF FIRST INSTANCE OF HIGH COURT OF HK SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION BY HANG SENG BANK AGAINST 4 UNITS OF CO

* CHINA HUISHAN DAIRY HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - TRADING IN SHARES OF COMPANY WILL REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* CHINA HUISHAN DAIRY-‍PLAINTIFF CLAIMS AGAINST 4 UNITS FOR JUDGEMENT DEBT IN EXECUTING CORPORATE GUARANTEES IN FAVOUR OF SYNDICATED LOAN IN AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: