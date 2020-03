BRIEF-China Huiyuan Juice Group Updates On Interest Payment Due Under Co's 6.5% Senior Notes Due 2020

March 17 (Reuters) - China Huiyuan Juice Group Ltd :

* UPDATES ON INTEREST PAYMENT DUE UNDER COMPANY’S 6.5% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* CO NOT ABLE TO MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE UNDER NOTES ON 17 MARCH 2020 AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF DEFAULT RELATING TO NON- PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON NOTES

* DEFAULT MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP

* ALSO CONTEMPLATING CERTAIN RESTRUCTURING MATTERS IN ORDER TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY POSITIONS OF GROUP