March 27 (Reuters) - China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd:

* LOSS FOR YEAR HK$461.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$143.8 MILLION

* FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$1.26 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.01 BILLION

* COVID-19 MAY AFFECT FAIR VALUE OF FINANCIAL ASSETS&IMPAIRMENT ASSESSMENT OF SECURED MARGIN LOANS