Feb 12 (Reuters) - China Information Technology Inc :

* CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍ENTERED CONTRACT FOR SALE OF 3,000 CNIT CLOUD-BASED ELEVATOR AD TERMINALS

* CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC - ‍CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE SALES AND SERVICE REVENUE TO CNIT OF ABOUT $1 MILLION​