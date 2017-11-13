FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China Information Technology Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $17 mln to $19 mln
Sections
Featured
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Deals
Qualcomm rejects Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Reuters TV
Airbnb trouncing online travel sites this holiday season
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
Business
Central banks struggle to adjust to life without the big guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 13, 2017 / 3:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-China Information Technology Inc sees FY 2017 revenue $17 mln to $19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - China Information Technology Inc

* China Information Technology Inc - CNIT is confident to achieve its projection of 2017 revenue of $17 to $19 million

* China information technology inc - increased 2017 forecast on adjusted net income to the range of $4.6 million to $5.0 million

* China Information Technology Inc - revenue in 2018, is expected to range from $30 to $33 million

* China Information Technology Inc sees 2018 adjusted net income of $9 to $11 million‍​

* China Information Technology Inc - IN 2019, revenue could possibly be between $55 and $60 million, with adjusted net income of $20 to $23 million Source text - (bit.ly/2mldCui) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.