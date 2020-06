June 17 (Reuters) - China Innovation Investment Ltd :

* RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & AN ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

* NOTICE ABOUT THE DIRECTORS COMMISSIONING TAIWAN LAWYERS TO SUBMIT SUPPLEMENTARY REASONS FOR THIRD PETITION

* PETITION MADE FOR RESTRICTION ON DEPARTURE TO BE REVOKED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)