June 22 (Reuters) - China Innovation Investment Ltd :

* GOT NOTICE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND AN ALTERNATE DIRECTOR

* PETITIONERS’ TAIWAN LAWYERS GOT REPLY FROM TAIPEI DISTRICT PROSECUTORS OFFICE ON 17 JUNE

* PURSUANT TO REPLY, THIRD PETITION FOR LIFTING DEPARTURE RESTRICTIONS SUBMITTED WAS DISMISSED

* PETITIONER COMMISSIONED TAIWAN LAWYER TO FILE THIRD QUASI-COUNTERCLAIM WITH TAIPEI DISTRICT COURT ON 20 JUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)